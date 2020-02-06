PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women accused in the November stabbing deaths of two Plano residents in their 70s have been indicted for capital murder.

Cynthia Wingate, 29, and Carmen Moreno, 23, were arrested on Interstate-35 near Waco on Nov. 17 after Wingate, who was in a separate vehicle, was pulled over.

Moreno later pulled up to the traffic stop while covered in blood and told police she needed to get something from Wingate. This, ultimately, led to her arrest.

After further investigation and finding knives (one of which was covered in blood), drugs, debit cards and medical documents inside the vehicle Wingate was driving, police connected the two women to the murders of Theresa Coomes, 71, and Jimmy Farris, 72.

The two victims were found stabbed to death inside Farris’ apartment in Plano in the 2300 block of Pebble Vale Drive.

It was reported that the two suspects were acquainted with Coomes and Farris and were at the apartment before the stabbings happened, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News, there was an alleged altercation between Farris and Moreno that led to her stabbing him with a knife. Moreno also allegedly stabbed Coomes in the throat after she threatened to call police, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Wingate was present during the two stabbings and knew what Moreno had done.

The exact relationship between between the suspects and the victims is not known and wasn’t made clear in the affidavit.

Wingate and Moreno were first booked into the McLennan County Jail but then later transferred to Collin County Jail.