ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Arlington High School student was shot and killed off campus after school Thursday.
Around 4:36 p.m. Feb. 6, police responded to a call in the 900 block of Benge Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this time.
Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos has since released a statement on the fatal shooting:
“It is with great sadness that I share that one of our students at Arlington High School was fatally shot off campus after school today. The Arlington ISD asks that the community keep the family, classmates and teachers of this student in your thoughts.
The Arlington Police Department is leading the investigation and the District will support them with any needed information. Out of respect for the family and the minor status of the student, the Arlington ISD will not release the student’s name this evening.
School counselors are preparing to assist students beginning in the morning and continuing for as long as needed.”
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington Police Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.