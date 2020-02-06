DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines is giving its workers a bonus and it’s not peanuts.
It’s about six weeks of extra pay.
Despite a rough 2019, the airline still cranked out a profit and the sharing is part of an annual tradition.
The Dallas-based airline is giving 60,000 employees a $667-million profit-sharing bonus.
Some eligible employees will soon get a check for a little more than 12% of their annual salary or about six weeks pay.
Other workers will get contributions added to their retirement accounts.
“Our Employees delivered outstanding results despite a challenging year, and it’s a pleasure to reward our People for all they contribute to our continued success,” said Gary Kelly, chairman of the board and CEO of Southwest Airlines in a statement. “We recognize their resolve, persistence, resilience, and devotion to each other, our Customers, and our cause.”
This is the 46th straight year Southwest has given a profit-sharing bonus to its workers.