FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A family of five was able to escape their home after a late night fire broke out on February 5.

Fort Worth Fire Department officials say it was around 11:00 p.m. when first responders were called to the home on Woodlark Drive.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

According to investigators, the fire broke out in a clothes dryer. The family awoke and was able to get out of the house safely after their smoke detector went off.

No one was injured and the damage to the house was minimal.

