ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are seeking help finding a dementia patient who went missing around noon on Thursday.
David Earl Starks left his assisted living facility at 301 W. Randol Mill Rd. on foot.
Police said Starks also sufferer from major depressive disorder and other medical issues.
Staff at the assisted living facility said Starks can tell people his name, but would not be able to tell where he lives.
He is approximately 6’0″ and 182 pounds and was last seen wearing a beige jacket with gray hoodie jacket underneath, blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.
Anyone who sees Starks should call 911.