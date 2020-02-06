DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Detention Officer Jason Inman, who was awarded the Purple Heart for risking his life stopping an escapee nearly two years ago, is back on the job.
The incident happened on April 30, 2018 at Denton Presbyterian Hospital.
According to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Christopher Hermann tried to escape from custody while being treated at the hospital.
Officer Inman, who had been assigned to guard Hermann, sustained life-threatening head and facial injuries while trying to restrain Hermann during the escape attempt.
Officer Inman was rushed by helicopter to Texas Harris Methodist Hospital in Ft. Worth for further treatment where he was listed in critical condition and placed into the Intensive Care Unit.
After 17 months of rehabilitation and numerous reconstructive surgeries, Officer Inman was able to return to work full-time.
Hermann was recently convicted and sentenced to 14 years in state prison.