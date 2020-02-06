DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-one former service members were laid to rest Thursday morning at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
In each case, the veteran’s next of kin is unknown or had loved ones who could not make it.
To insure no veteran is buried alone, the cemetery invited the public to pay respects at the memorial service.
Each veteran received full military honors and given the proper tribute for their service.
The veterans served in Korea, Vietnam and Persian Gulf and are from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.
“Today with 21 veterans we don’t know, who haven’t seen their families, it’s a little more special because they earned their respect and this is a way to provide it to them,” said Patriot Guard rider Dan Mathys.
“Every Veteran with honorable service has earned the right to be interred in a national cemetery and has paid the price by their service to this great nation,” said Larry Williams, Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery director. “We encourage the community to join us as we pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our nation. It simply is the right thing for us to do.”
THE NAMES OF THE VETERANS WHO WERE INTERRED