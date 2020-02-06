FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three arrests have been made after police learned an aggravated robbery at a convenience store in Forney last week was set up by an employee and two others, authorities said.
Police said the incident started after officers responded to an aggravated robbery report from an employee, 19-year-old Monterian Pumphrey, at a CEFCO convenience store on Pinson Road on Friday, Jan. 31.
According to police, Pumphrey reported that an unknown masked suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money and cigarettes, threatened other customers, and then ran away. Authorities were unable to immediately find a suspect matching the description.
Through the investigation, police learned the robbery was actually a plot hatched by Pumphrey and two others.
On Wednesday, authorities arrested Pumphrey, 18-year-old Jacob Gooch and 18-year-old Hannah Shover. The three suspects were charged with the first-degree felony of engaging in organized criminal activity, specifically aggravated robbery.
Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have more information on the case or suspects to call 972.564.7607.