DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former employee of Children’s Medical Center Dallas is accused of receiving child pornography, according to federal court documents.

A Special Agent with Dallas Homeland Security was contacted by federal authorities in San Francisco, who said they found child pornography on James Owen Wood’s cellphone.

A former respiratory therapist at the hospital, Wood was fired after Children’s Health found out about his arrest.

“We are appalled by the alleged actions of this individual and he was terminated immediately,” an official with Children’s Health said in a statement. “We have fully cooperated with law enforcement, and will continue do so, throughout this investigation.”

The hospital confirmed they don’t have any reports or indications of any incidents at the hospital with Wood.

After agents in San Francisco accessed an application on Wood’s cell phone called Whisper, which is a form of anonymous social media, allowing users to post and share photo and video messages anonymously

Agents then gave the information retrieved to the Homeland Security Dallas office, the criminal complaint said.

Homeland Security officials executed a search warrant at a residence on Shields Street in Fort Worth on Jan. 30, , where Wood admitted he owned the Whisper account under investigation, according to the complaint.

He said the account was deactivated but later admitted to receiving child pornography using Whisper.

The complaint concludes that Wood used Whisper to receive child porn from about October 27, 2019 to November 3, 2019.