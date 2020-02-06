Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Ice on the service road of a major North Texas interstate caused a crash that injured one person Thursday morning.
It was just before 6:00 a.m. when the accident happened on the Interstate-35W service road, near Heritage Trace Parkway.
According to Fort Worth police, water on the roadway, froze and created a large ice patch after a business in the area left sprinklers on overnight.
A pickup traveling on the road hit the slick spot, lost control, crashed and roll onto its side.
The driver had only minor injuries.
After the truck was uprighted and cleared, crews came through and treated the roadway to de-ice the area.