DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s been a recent rash of $1 million lottery winners across Texas (what a tough problem to have) and now a Denton resident has joined the club.
A person in the city, who has elected to remain anonymous, claimed the second-tier prize for the January 17 Mega Millions drawing.
While the winner did not get the Mega Ball number, they did match all of the white ball numbers and that was enough to win $1 million. The ticket was purchased at a Quick Save convenience store on Teasley Lane, in Denton.
The numbers drawn were 3-25-30-54-70 and the Mega Ball number 9.
On February 5 a Sachse resident won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket and a woman in Mesquite won $1 million on a scratch-off on February 4.
Mega Millions is played in Texas, 43 other states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It costs $2 to play the game — without the Megaplier option — and the sales cutoff time in Texas is 9:45 p.m.