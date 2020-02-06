DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire sparked by a wheelchair at an elderly housing community in Dallas sent one man to the hospital.
Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire call around 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Cliff Manor Apartments near the 2400 block of Fort Worth Avenue.
When firefighters arrived at the 11-story high-rise residence, they saw light smoke coming from the top floor; so they called for a second alarm response and made their way inside. When they reached the floor, and made it into the unit where the smoke was mostly coming from, they observed that the sprinkler system had already extinguished the fire, which originated in a wheelchair, and had the second alarm response disregarded.
There was one person, an elderly man, in the unit when the fire began. Though he was taken to the hospital, it was for pre-existing medical issues unrelated to the fire.
Authorities haven’t said what caused the fire.