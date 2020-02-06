DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for two men who assaulted several people while using homophobic slurs at a gay bar.

The fight happened February 2 at about 12:30 a.m. at the Liquid Zoo Bar & Grill on Knight Street.

Detectives said they’re investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The bar, which often features drag queen shows, posted the following statement via Facebook.

“One thing we at Zoo don’t condone is the behavior that took place at the bar tonight. We are a family of customers, friends and staff. We want to apologize to our Zoo Peeps that were subjected to the group that came in and was causing problems. I just met with my Zoo Crew and addressed how this type of situation is to be handled in the future. We managed to provide good video to PD as well as license plates for a handful of the vehicles. We will not tolerate HATE against our bar.”