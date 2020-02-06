Employee, 2 Others Arrested For Setting Up Aggravated Robbery At Forney StoreThree arrests have been made after police learned an aggravated robbery at a convenience store in Forney last week was set up by an employee and two others, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports.

37 minutes ago

Dallas Man, Abel Ochoa, Set To Be Executed For Killing 5, Including Wife And 2 ChildrenA Dallas man who shot and killed his wife, his two children and two other relatives about 18 years ago is expected to be executed Thursday evening. Katie Johnston reports.

39 minutes ago

The African American Museum Of Dallas, A Texas TreasureFebruary is Black History Month, and as the nation celebrates the achievements of African Americans CBS 11 went to a place where hundreds of years of Black History is gathered and displayed under one roof. The African American Museum of Dallas and Dr. Harry Robinson -- the man who founded it -- are Texas Treasures.

2 hours ago