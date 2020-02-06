Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Show some love to the “little stinker” in your life this Valentine’s Day by adopting a skunk from the Fort Worth Zoo.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Show some love to the “little stinker” in your life this Valentine’s Day by adopting a skunk from the Fort Worth Zoo.
Adoptions start at $40 and include an adoption certificate, a skunk plush animal and a fact sheet — all packaged in a festive Valentine’s Day-themed animal carrier box. By adopting a skunk, your money will contribute to the care and feeding of the nationally acclaimed zoo’s animals.
But if you’re hoping to send something “flipping cute” instead, you can choose between the African and Rockhopper penguin species for the Penguin Pal package or adopt the pair for the Lovebirds package.
To order an adoption package, visit the Fort Worth Zoo’s website here. Orders must be received by Feb. 10 to ensure mail delivery by Feb. 14. Otherwise, packages may be picked up in person at the Fort Worth Zoo in the administration building.