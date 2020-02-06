ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man wanted for robbing a Rockwall Walgreens late last month has been arrested in Dallas.
Rockwall Police said Timothy Bobo, 36, jumped the counter, pulled out a weapon, demanded prescription drugs and took off.
The crime happened on Monday, January 27 around 2:20 a.m. at the Walgreens in the 2900 block of Ridge Road.
With help from the Dallas Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Bobo was located at a home on Harding Street in Dallas.
Rockwall Police said a search of the home resulted in the recovery of the firearm displayed during the robbery and some of the prescription narcotics taken during the robbery.
Bobo was booked in at the Rockwall County Detention Center where he was charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $250,000 bond.