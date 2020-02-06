HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The man responsible for fatally shooting five people during a drug-fueled rage in North Texas nearly 18 years ago was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville Thursday evening.
Prosecutors said Abel Ochoa, 47, was high on crack cocaine when he started shooting inside his Dallas home in August 2002.
Ochoa was sentenced to death for the slayings of his wife, his 7-year-old and 9-month-old daughters and both his father-in-law and sister-in-law.
After requesting and being denied by the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution, Ochoa was executed by lethal injection. He is the second inmate put to death this year in Texas and the third in the U.S.
