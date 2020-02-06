Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Lake Worth say he has been taken into police custody on more than three-dozen other occasions, now a North Texas man is facing charges after being arrested for the 40th time.
According to police, suspect Terry Hodges had been pulled over for a traffic violation when officers became suspicious he might be engaging in more serious criminal activity.
Hodges consented to having his car searched and shortly after officers allegedly found a bag, hidden next to the battery, containing 1/2 ounce of crystal methamphetamine. Several counterfeit $100 bills were also found during the search.
The 44-year-old is now facing a number of charges, including felony drug possession.