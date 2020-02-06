DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting to play a sport with some of the best in the world in that sport is only a dream for many, but it became a reality Thursday for some kids visiting the RBC Championships of Dallas.
Twenty-five special needs and hearing impaired teenagers from Grand Prairie High School grabbed tennis racquets and got to play for the very first time.
They took lessons from club and touring pros who are competing in the RBC Championships of Dallas.
“My daughter became hearing impaired when she was almost 18 months old,” says Shannon Line who sponsored the event.
“(The kids) smile, they laugh, all of the pros help us, it raises their endorphins, it raises their confidence and they just have such a blast.”
The Dallas Tennis and Education Academy organized the clinic which has been around for nine years.
On Friday, TBarM Racquet Club will host another clinic for Latino kids to introduce more of them to the game of tennis.
The pro tournament runs every day and evening through Sunday.