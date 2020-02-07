WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fourteen members of the Baylor Bears baseball team will be suspended for parts of the upcoming season due to a hazing incident that occurred in February 2019, Baylor University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades announced Friday.
“Given the number of student-athletes involved, the suspensions will be staggered over the course of three weeks beginning with the season opener next Friday, February 14,” the University said in a news release.
Each upperclassman will be suspended two games apiece.
“The University takes such matters very seriously. Our priority is to provide a safe and caring environment for all student-athletes,” said Rhoades. “This type of behavior is not reflective of the mission and vision of Baylor Athletics.”
Senior athletic administration became aware of the alleged hazing in May 2019, and it was immediately reported to the appropriate University divisions, the University said.
A full investigation followed by the Division of Student Life and The Office of General Counsel. It is important to note neither alcohol nor drugs were involved.
“I am very disappointed with this incident,” said Head Baseball Coach, Steve Rodriguez. “We do not condone such behavior and respect the thorough investigation and decision by the university on the matter and will move forward.”