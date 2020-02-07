FORT BEND COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – I guess you could call it a vegetarian’s nightmare.
A semi tractor-trailer overturned Friday in Texas, spilling a load of pig parts all over the highway.
There accident happened during the early morning hours as an 18-wheeler carried more than 40,000 pounds of pig parts on Highway 59 in Rosenberg, Texas.
The outside lane of 59S at kroesche rd will be closed for a few hours due to a plethora of pork being spilled out onto the roadway. At approx 4:40a an 18 wheeler carrying the pork overturned during an accident. Crews are working to clear the mess. @RosenbergPolice
— Chief Jonathan White (@Chief_JWhite) February 7, 2020
The truck driver reportedly lost control of his rig after being cut off by a car. The semi flipped onto its side and the top of the trailer broke open, spilling the contents onto the road.
The truck driver wasn’t seriously injured, but the spill created a hazmat along the roadway.
Only one southbound lane of the highway was open for hours 18-wheeler as crews worked to clean the mess.
Rosenberg is about 35 mile southwest of Houston.