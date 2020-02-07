  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT BEND COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – I guess you could call it a vegetarian’s nightmare.

A semi tractor-trailer overturned Friday in Texas, spilling a load of pig parts all over the highway.

There accident happened during the early morning hours as an 18-wheeler carried more than 40,000 pounds of pig parts on Highway 59 in Rosenberg, Texas.

The truck driver reportedly lost control of his rig after being cut off by a car. The semi flipped onto its side and the top of the trailer broke open, spilling the contents onto the road.

The truck driver wasn’t seriously injured, but the spill created a hazmat along the roadway.

Only one southbound lane of the highway was open for hours 18-wheeler as crews worked to clean the mess.

Rosenberg is about 35 mile southwest of Houston.

