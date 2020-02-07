ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a missing 35-year-old man who was last seen five days ago is hoping search and rescue teams will join their search.
Joshua Parker’s truck was found at Paddle Point Creek Paddling Trail on Lake Ray Hubbard with his blue, single person kayak missing. Rowlett police said he last messaged his family on the 2nd before his truck was found off of Miller Road in Rowlett on the 4th.
Multiple searches with the Dallas Police Boat Team, Game Wardens as well as DPS 101 have not yet located Parker or his kayak on the lake.
Princeton Area Search and Rescue are conducting a search of the area at noon, according to a Facebook post.
Paddle Point is 15 miles from Dallas and 51 miles from Fort Worth.
If you have seen Joshua or know where he is, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 412.6220.