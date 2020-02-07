DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts in Dallas had a very special visit from a former student on Friday.
Earl Lucas, Chief Designer for Ford Motor Company graduated in 1988. He is credited with designing the Lincoln Navigator among other SUV’s and stopped by to help inspire and motivate visual arts students, and those who might want to follow in similar footsteps.
“To come home to Dallas is a special place to me, but to come back to this high school where I have so many fond memories… it’s a special place,” said Lucas. “It’s important to share and for these students to know that they matter and they have a voice, and they can express their creativity.”
Booker T. Washington is known for producing artists and well-known celebrities like Erykah Badu, Edie Brickell, Roy Hargrove. While Lucas isn’t a performer he is no less a heavy hitter in the world of auto design.
“It’s just really inspiring to see these people who come from Dallas become successful,” said Matthew Sanchez who’s a visual arts senior at Booker T. Washington.
Students who attended his talk said they took a lot away from him visit.
Daija Dominguez a senior at the school said, “It’s always interesting to have visual artist who are successful come in. It’s really inspiring.”