NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Juratoys is recalling nearly 1,000 of its Sophie la Giraffe Bead Maze toys that retail for $25.
The toy is in the shape of the Eiffel Tower with a Sophie giraffe figure and three wooden shapes: Orange triangle, red heart and green star, that sort into the wood base.
The orange wooden triangle piece is a choking hazard.
The recall involves three batches that were sold between February and November of 2019.
This recall involves the following batch numbers:
9321/J09504/022019
9474/J09504/042019
9549/J09504/052019
If the toy matches the recalled batch numbers, consumers should destroy the triangle piece and contact Juratoys to receive a free replacement triangle piece.
No injuries were reported.