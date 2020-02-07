  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:buyer beware, Children, choking hazard, consumer news, danger, Death, DFW News, Juratoys, Parents Alert, Sophie The Giraffe, toddler

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Juratoys is recalling nearly 1,000 of its Sophie la Giraffe Bead Maze toys that retail for $25.

Sophie la Giraffe Bead Maze (credit: Juratoys)

The toy is in the shape of the Eiffel Tower with a Sophie giraffe figure and three wooden shapes: Orange triangle, red heart and green star, that sort into the wood base.

The orange wooden triangle piece is a choking hazard.

The recall involves three batches that were sold between February and November of 2019.

This recall involves the following batch numbers:

9321/J09504/022019
9474/J09504/042019
9549/J09504/052019
If the toy matches the recalled batch numbers, consumers should destroy the triangle piece and contact Juratoys to receive a free replacement triangle piece.

No injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply