TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opened a campaign office out of Dallas Saturday.
The grand opening came after the Bloomberg’s recent announcement of 20 new Texas endorsements. His campaign team said the Lone Star state is crucial to the billionaire’s agenda.
“Mike’s strategy, of course, is he is skipping… focusing on Super Tuesday,” Elizabeth Lewis said. “Texas is incredibly important for our ground game and strategy.”
Lewis also said they are running the most robust field operations in the state.
There will also be offices in Collin and Tarrant County.