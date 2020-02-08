Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Guatemalan boy has sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the medical care he has received in detention for a head injury suffered before the family was arrested.
The lawsuit filed late Friday in California asks a judge to order the child be taken to a pediatric neurologist or pediatric neurosurgeon. It also seeks to prevent ICE from trying to immediately deport the family.
ICE has defended the care the boy has received at its detention center in Dilley, Texas.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)