DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an apartment fire in northeast Dallas Friday night.
Officials said the fire started on the third floor of the Tealwood on the Creek apartments and took firefighters about two hours to put out.
Everyone inside was able to make it out of the building unscathed but one resident said it’s scary to think about the alternative.
“You just think about all the families that are in there,” Danielle Cooper said. “What if my neighbors had been home? What if they were sleeping? Just think of it… people could have lost their life if people wouldn’t have just looked out for everybody.”
The fire ultimately damaged two units but several others were damaged by water and smoke.
The Red Cross is currently working with at least 20 residents who were displaced.