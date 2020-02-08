Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead after getting struck by a car in northwest Dallas Saturday morning.
At about 10:40 a.m. Feb. 8, the female victim was crossing the 3000 block of Webb Chapel Extension near Timberline Drive when she was struck in the far right lane.
Police said the victim was not in a crosswalk and was struck by a 16-year-old boy driving a maroon 2013 Ford Edge. She was shortly transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Charges against the teenage boy are pending based on the investigation, police said. Neither his or the victim’s identity have been released at this time.