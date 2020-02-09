Filed Under:Beechcraft BE33, CR 2580, dead, FAA, FM 4, Granbury, North Texas, NTSB, plane, plane crash, Single-Engine Plane, Texas

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a fatal plane crash in Granbury Saturday.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Feb. 9, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to the wreckage site of a plane crash north of FM 4 and west of CR 2580. When troopers arrived, they found a Beechcraft BE33 with the sole occupant dead inside.

Officials said the accident is suspected to have occurred Saturday because that is when the pilot — who has not been identified — had filed a flight plan from Mineral Wells to Granbury.

The Federal Aviation Administration as well as the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply