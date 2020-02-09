Comments
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a fatal plane crash in Granbury Saturday.
At approximately 11:10 a.m. Feb. 9, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to the wreckage site of a plane crash north of FM 4 and west of CR 2580. When troopers arrived, they found a Beechcraft BE33 with the sole occupant dead inside.
Officials said the accident is suspected to have occurred Saturday because that is when the pilot — who has not been identified — had filed a flight plan from Mineral Wells to Granbury.
The Federal Aviation Administration as well as the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash.