Filed Under:Dallas, dfw, dpd, Esperanza Road, Far North Dallas, investigation, North Texas, Shooting, suspect

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person was injured after a shooting in far north Dallas early Sunday morning.

At about 1 a.m. Feb. 9, police responded to a shooting call in the 13300 block of Esperanza Road, where the victim told officers he was shot by an unknown suspect. Prior to their arrival, a security guard at the location shot his weapon toward the suspect.

The victim has since been transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there have been no arrests and this incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

