  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    11:30 PMInspiration Ministries
    12:00 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs


PLUGGED IN TO DFW (CBSDFW.COM) — Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women and men and claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. At least 48% of all adults in the United States have some form of cardiovascular disease. Learn more about heart health at the American Heart Association.

Heart Health 101

 

Go Red For Women

 

Congenital Heart Defects

 

Heart Healthy Lifestyle

Comments

Leave a Reply