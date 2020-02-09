Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With Globe Life Field opening in just over a month, fans can now choose which recipe will be featured when the Texas Rangers play home games.
Voters can choose between:
- Brisket Egg Rolls
Brisket wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and deep fried
- The Rangers Bomb
Smoky chopped brisket mixed with cream cheese, jack cheese and jalapenos — battered and deep fried
- Steak Finger Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with a steak finger and jack cheese — battered and deep fried
Voting starts 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday on the Ranger’s Twitter page.