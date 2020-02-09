  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With Globe Life Field opening in just over a month, fans can now choose which recipe will be featured when the Texas Rangers play home games.

Voters can choose between:

  • Brisket Egg Rolls

Brisket wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and deep fried

  • The Rangers Bomb

Smoky chopped brisket mixed with cream cheese, jack cheese and jalapenos — battered and deep fried

  • Steak Finger Relleno

Poblano pepper stuffed with a steak finger and jack cheese — battered and deep fried

Voting starts 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday on the Ranger’s Twitter page.

