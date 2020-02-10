DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two adults and two juveniles have been arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting of a 21-year-old man inside his apartment in Dallas, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. The victim, David Damato, was found shot to the death inside a unit.

A witness who was inside the apartment told police she and Damato were woken up by glass breaking in the living room area. She said Damato grabbed his handgun and went to check what happened.

According to police, it was discovered that two suspects had broken into the apartment. Police said there was a confrontation that led to an exchange of gunfire.

Police said Damato shot one of the juvenile suspects in the torso before suspect Josiah Salinas, 19, returned fire. Salinas shot the victim several times.

It was at this time that Damante Burt, 21, and another unidentified juvenile went into the apartment. Police said the four suspects then took cash, jewelry, shoes and the victim’s gun before leaving.

With the information provided by the witness, police learned the suspects had taken the injured juvenile to the hospital for treatment. Police said three of the suspects were taken into custody at the hospital while the injured juvenile remained there.

Salinas, Burt and the two juveniles have been charged with capital murder. Salinas and Burt remain in Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.