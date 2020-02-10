  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued out of Dallas for abducted boys 7-year-old Jorden Rodgers and 2-year-old Julien Rodgers.

Authorities said the two children were last seen in the 8000 block of Ferguson Road in Dallas at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Jorden Rodgers (left) and Julien Rodgers.

Jorden is described as having black hair, brown eyes and long dreadlocks. Authorities do not know what he was last seen wearing.

Julien also has black hair and brown eyes but his clothing is not known.

Authorities are also searching for suspect Johnnie Palmore, who is believed to be connected to their abduction. He is described as a 33-year-old with hazel eyes and gold-dyed long dreadlocks.

Johnnie Palmore

Authorities believe the children are in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police at 214.671.4312.

Comments
  1. Dianne Gorham says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:56 am

    No Amber Alert received!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply