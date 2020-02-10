(McKINNEY, Texas) – A 35-year-old man from Allen found with more than 90,000 images of children ranging from toddlers to early teens being sexually abused or exploited was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Robert Kessler pleaded guilty to 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
In 2018, Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigators initially found Kessler in possession of 6,000 images and videos depicting child pornography. Further investigation revealed that he possessed even more graphic images of sexually abused children.
After reviewing Kessler’s images, law enforcement identified 6,200 known victims listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
“Child pornographers must face the consequences of exploiting children, especially those without a voice,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.
Judge Tom Nowak assessed 10-year sentences on counts 1 and 2 to run consecutively, which is the maximum punishment allowable by law for these crimes. He then assessed 5-year sentences on the remaining counts, to begin after the first two prison sentences are served, for a total punishment of 25 years in prison.