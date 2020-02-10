Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An associate pastor at Valley Ranch Baptist Church in Coppell was arrested at his home by Mesquite Police for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Police said Jason Thomas, 40, had sexual contact with a girl under 14 years old.
Thomas was arrested at his home on Monday without incident.
Thomas was booked into jail with bond set at $50,000.
Police said If anyone has information regarding any other alleged crimes involving Thomas, call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator T. Rountree at 972-329-8303.