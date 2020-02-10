MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mansfield community is rallying behind the family of a beloved football coach who recently lost his two-year fight with cancer last week.
Daniel Maberry, 47, died on February 4 from complications linked to lymphoma.
Maberry’s funeral took place Monday at the Mansfield Performing Arts Center.
On the same day, friends launched an online raffle to raise money to pay off Maberry’s house.
Marty Melton, a member of Mansfield High’s Booster Club fought back tears when he said, “His biggest fear was not dying, because Daniel knew where he was going. His biggest fear was taking care of his wife and his girls.”
Coach Maberry leaves behind his wife Cami, and two young daughters Ryan and Evann.
Melton said the online raffle is for a car, and they hope to sell either 3,000 tickets or as many as possible by April 25.
“We told him that we were going to get this done, and we fully expect to,” said Melton.