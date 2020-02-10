Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Legendary entertainer Janet Jackson is returning to Dallas this summer.
She is scheduled to perform at American Airlines Center on Monday, August 3.
The Black Diamond World Tour 2020 begins its U.S. portion in June in Miami.
The tour is said to feature brand new music and a special performance of Rhythm Nation.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @JanetJackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to American Airlines Center on August 3! Tickets go on sale 2/13 at 12pm. #BlackDiamondWorldTour pic.twitter.com/07OakksbTH
— AAC 🎟 (@AACenter) February 10, 2020
Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 13 at noon.
Click here for tickets.