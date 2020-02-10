Filed Under:AAC, American Airlines Center, Black Diamond World Tour 2020, concert, concert tour, Dallas, DFW News, Entertainer, janet jackson, Singer


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Legendary entertainer Janet Jackson is returning to Dallas this summer.

She is scheduled to perform at American Airlines Center on Monday, August 3.

The Black Diamond World Tour 2020 begins its U.S. portion in June in Miami.

The tour is said to feature brand new music and a special performance of Rhythm Nation.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 13 at noon.

Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid stage on day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Click here for tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply