Comments
ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – After a week of searching for missing kayaker Joshua Parker by boat, on foot and by air with the assistance of Texas Game Warden’s, volunteer search team and the Texas DPS helicopter, police said his disappearance appears to be voluntary.
ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – After a week of searching for missing kayaker Joshua Parker by boat, on foot and by air with the assistance of Texas Game Warden’s, volunteer search team and the Texas DPS helicopter, police said his disappearance appears to be voluntary.
Paker’s family last heard from him on February 2nd. Two days later, his truck was found on 6700 Miller Rd. at Lake Ray Hubbard Paddle Point Park in Rowlett. Rowlett Police searched the area, but didn’t find Parker. His kayak was also missing.
Three days later, on the 7th, the search for him continued.
But as of Feb. 10th, detectives concluded Parker’s disappearance was a ruse and no foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Rowlett Police dispatch at 972-412-6200 option # 1 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 972-412-6220.