DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Fourteen teenage amputees gathered at DFW Airport early Monday morning for an exciting send-off.
The teens, their parents and medical staffers were getting ready to head out on Scottish Rite Hospital’s annual amputee ski trip.
They will spend a week at the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Winter Park, Colorado.
“I’m very excited to go back on my fourth year,” said Cody McCasland. “Such an amazing trip getting to try skiing, getting to see all the smiles, having such a great time overcoming challenges.”
American Airlines hosted the send-off that included a visit from Star Wars characters and the airport’s comfort dogs.
This is the 39th year in a row for the annual ski trip by Scottish Rite.