FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting in the parking lot of a store in Fort Worth late Sunday evening left two people injured, police said.
According to police, the incident happened at around 11 p.m. outside of a store in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail. Police said there was some sort of altercation that led to gunshots being fired.
Police said two people were shot during the incident. According to police, one of those victims left the scene in a vehicle while the other stayed. Both called 911 and were eventually transported to the hospital by MedStar.
Police said multiple vehicles were also hit by gunfire in that area.
A motive for the shooting is unknown as police continue to investigate. There have been no arrests made.