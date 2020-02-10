Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have issued a Silver Alert for Toni Walker, 66.
Police said she was reported missing, Monday, February 10, around 12:30 p.m.
Police are now seeking the public’s help to locate Walker, who is believed to have left her home in the 1200 block of Enclave Ct. on foot.
Walker has a diagnosed impaired mental condition and meets the state requirements for a Silver Alert to be activated.
She is 5’3” tall, weighs 140 lbs, wears her hair in a ponytail, and has star tattoos on her neck.
She was last seen wearing a house dress with a yellow coat.
Anyone with information about Walker’s location should call 911.