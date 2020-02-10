Filed Under:Arlington Police, DFW News, missing woman, Silver Alert, Toni Walker

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have issued a Silver Alert for Toni Walker, 66.

Police said she was reported missing, Monday, February 10, around 12:30 p.m.

Police are now seeking the public’s help to locate Walker, who is believed to have left her home in the 1200 block of Enclave Ct. on foot.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Toni Walker of Arlington. (Arlington PD)

Walker has a diagnosed impaired mental condition and meets the state requirements for a Silver Alert to be activated.

She is 5’3” tall, weighs 140 lbs, wears her hair in a ponytail, and has star tattoos on her neck.

She was last seen wearing a house dress with a yellow coat.

Anyone with information about Walker’s location should call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply