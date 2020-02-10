TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were found dead in a home near Azle in far northwest Tarrant County on Monday.

It happened in the 1500 block of Red Oak Circle in a neighborhood near Eagle Mountain Lake.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a family member of the people who lived at the house around 3:00 p.m. saying they were concerned they hadn’t heard from them in the last 24 hours.

Deputies went over and found two men and one woman dead.

All three had been shot to death.

At least two of them lived at the home, but authorities are not disclosing any details on the victims’ relationships at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office also wouldn’t say if any victims’ gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

“We’re not releasing any information related to the gunshot wounds at this time since it is an active investigation,” said David McClelland of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. “Looking at any possible situation and scenario that might be there as it relates to the evidence that we have.”

Investigators are looking at all possibilities when it comes to suspects, but they said they don’t believe there is a threat to this neighborhood or the public.

The investigation is in the early stages.