



– The start of the 2020 Census is just weeks away, and the U.S. Census Bureau still needs to hire thousands more people in North Texas alone.

It’s a seasonal job with flexible hours that pays an average of $25 an hour.

“We need people to apply,” said Marq Youngblood, the regional coordinator for the U.S. Census Bureau.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau has to count everyone in the nation. The massive undertaking is made possible by thousands of temporary workers.

The bureau is still looking for at least 10,000 more applicants in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“The only skills that we’re asking for are for individuals to understand the importance of Census and to have a desire to get the word out in their communities and help us get people to respond,” said Youngblood.

Those responses have a direct impact on the federal funding each state will get for the next 10 years.

“Not only are you able to make an impact on history, you get paid $25 an hour and your commitment is at the very least 10 hours a week,” he said.

You can go online to apply or text TEXASJOBS to 313131, and they’ll send the application right to your phone.

The bureau wants to hire people from every city in North Texas.

“It’s important that the people going door-to-door know the community and the people that they’re speaking with and what’s important for us and our residents,” said Sarah Stubblefield with the Arlington Complete Count Committee.

She believes having census takers work in the same communities they live in will increase the chances of having a complete count.

“It’s 10 years of resources for our community,” Stubblefield said.

Look for your census form in the mail around the middle of March. You can send back your response, phone it in, or complete the form online for the first time in census history.

Missing forms will prompt a visit from census takers beginning in May.