



After “going dark” on social media, songstress with Dallas roots, Demi Lovato posted a rebirth of sorts – pics of her new ink with a very meaningful message.

Tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi, who specializes in single-needle, fine line and hyper-realism gave Lovato “an experience” she “never had before.”

Lovato said after telling Capozzi about her life, and where she was at in that moment, they created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening she was having.

The resulting tattoo of three “pure, angelic doves” lifting a fallen angel “with the disintegration of her dark wings” represents the darkness Lovato said she’s shedding.

Just this month, Lovato gave an emotional performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards — her first since a drug overdose two years ago. She wrote the song “Anyone” days before going into the hospital in 2018.

The pop-star has struggled with substance abuse before, having attended rehab for cocaine in the past. The month before her July overdose, she released a song called “Sober,” revealing she had fallen off the wagon.

“Sober” does not reveal the nature of Lovato’s relapse, but she sings, “I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I want to be a role model but I’m only human.”

In February 2018, Lovato told CBS News that her single, “Tell Me You Love Me” was also about conquering her addiction as well.

“People think it’s a breakup song,” she said, “but it’s actually kind of a breakup song with myself and my bad habits.”

Tuesday’s social media post went on to thank Capozzi and even gave a shoutout to record executive Scooter Braun for introducing the two.

“Alessandro – you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience… the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha.”