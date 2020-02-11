NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Financial Advisor, Jim Lacamp explains how the coronavirus could affect the global market, how the election could affect the economy and how to reduce taxes owed before Tax Day.
How much will coronavirus cost? Lacamp, discusses how the spread of the coronavirus could affect the global economy.
Will we see growth in the economy this election year? Financial Advisor, Jim Lacamp, talks election year financial trends.
Is investing in an IRA a good idea? Jim Lacamp offers tips to paying less this tax season
* Jim Lacamp is a Financial Advisor with the Wealth Management Division of Morgan Stanley. The information contained in these videos is not a solicitation to purchase or sell investments. Any information presented is general in nature and not intended to provide individually tailored investment advice. The strategies and/or investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors as the appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor’s individual circumstances and objectives. Investing involves risks and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest. The views expressed herein are those of Jim Lacamp and may not necessarily reflect the views of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, or its affiliates. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but we do not guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, LLC, member SIPC.