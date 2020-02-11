WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
Filed Under:crash, DFW News, Garland, head-on crash, Hydroplane, Lavon Drive, Rain, Weather

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wet conditions in North Texas may have led to a head-on crash in Garland that injured two drivers Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the crash at around 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lavon Drive near Murphy Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, the investigation indicates that one of the vehicles may have hydroplaned and crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic, leading to the head-on crash.

Rain has been moving through North Texas Tuesday morning as residents headed out for their morning commutes. Police are asking drivers to slow down on the slick roads to avoid accidents.

