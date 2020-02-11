WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A new review of several studies shows the potentially harmful impact of social media use on teenagers. It confirms what many parents have long feared.

The results link social media use to mental distress, self-harm and suicide. More than two hours of social media use a day is associated with higher rates of depression and suicidal thoughts in girls.

In one study, girls reported feeling negative after 10 minutes of browsing Facebook.

