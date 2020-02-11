TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two of the victims of the triple homicide Monday, February 10 at 1513 Red Oak Circle near Azle.

Xiumei Shi Ryan, 54 and Harley W. Ryan, 58, were shot and killed along with a 16-year-old boy who was related to the adults.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not feel there is any danger to the public as a result of these homicides. We are still looking at evidence, and all possible leads to make a final conclusion on this case and bring anyone involved to justice,” said Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff-Attorney David McClelland.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a family member of the people who lived at the house around 3:00 p.m. Monday saying they were concerned they hadn’t heard from them in the last 24 hours.

Deputies went over and found a man, a teenage boy and a woman dead.

All three had been shot to death.

Neighbor Jan Boren told CBS 11 on Tuesday, this is tough to process.

“Very nice people we live directly behind them. We share a fence, on Sunday morning he was out mowing his dog was running with him he was playing with the dog. Very normal, so I’m shocked to hear this, this morning, very sad for them. They were a sweet couple.”​

Sources say the 16-year-old boy was a student at Azle High School, but police aren’t yet releasing his name.