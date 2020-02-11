Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas schools are missing out on millions in federal dollars to improve student safety.
After the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Congress set aside $1 billion over ten years for school security. Millions have already been invested.
Yet, two years after the passage of the STOP School Violence Act, only four North Texas districts have received any of the money – Lake Worth ISD ($500,000), Weatherford ISD ($78,323), Duncanville ISD ($375,000) and Lovejoy ISD ($500,000 in 2018).
Tuesday on CBS 11 at 10:00 p.m., investigative reporter Brian New looks at why less than 5% of Texas schools applied for this free federal money.